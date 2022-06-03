AP SSC Result 2022 Date, Time Confirmed: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results Tomorrow At 11 Am

AP SSC Result 2022 Date and time: Andhra Pradesh Board has confirmed the AP SSC result date and time. As per the official update, the AP SSC or class 10 results will be declared tomorrow, June 4. The result will be announced in a press conference by BSE AP at 11 am. Once released, the candidates will be able to check their AP SSC results online.

Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2022

The AP SSC results will be uploaded on the official websites of BSE AP and other third-party websites. A list of websites to check the results has been provided below. Check here.

List of websites to check AP SSC Results 2022

bse.ap.gov.in

bseap.org

Manabadi.com

Indiaresults.com

Examresults.net

AP SSC Result Details

BSE AP Special Chief Secretary Education, B. Rajasekhar will release the results in the press conference tomorrow. He will also share the result statistics in the press conference. He will reveal the pass percentage, toppers' list, and other details after releasing the AP SSC Results tomorrow.

How to check AP SSC results 2022

Visit the official website as mentioned above

Click on AP SSC result 2022 link flashing on the homepage

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number and other login credentials as required

Your AP SSC results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Over 6.5 lakh students to get their SSC results

This year over 6.5 lakh students had appeared for the AP SSC exam. The exam was conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022 in offline mode at 3376 exam centres. This year, BSE AP will declare the SSC results within a month after concluding the exam.