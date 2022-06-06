AP SSC Result 2022 Direct Link Activated; 67.26% Students Pass, No Toppers' List This Year

Quick links:
Image: PTI
AP SSC Class 10 Result: Andhra Pradesh SSC exam result has been released. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the SSC Results 2022 in a press conference. Now, all those students who have appeared in the examination can check the SSC Result by visiting the official website of Andhra Pradesh SSC - bse.ap.gov.in.
According to reports, a total of 6,15,908 students appeared in the exam, out of which 4,14,285 students have passed. The pass percentage this year is 67.26%. As many as 797 schools have a 100% pass percentage in AP SSC Class 10th result. This year the pass percentage of girl students is higher than boys.
70.7 per cent girls have passed the AP SSC 2022 exam and 64.02 per cent boys students have passed the exam. Out of the 2,99,085 girl students appearing for the AP SSC 2022 exams, 2,11,460 have passed. While out of 3,16,820 boys, as many as 2,02,821 have qualified.
Only those students will be considered as qualified who have secured 33 per cent marks or more in each subject as well as overall. Those students who have failed in one or two subjects will be allowed to sit for supplementary exams. Those who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year. From June 13, special classes will be held for the AP board SSC students who were unable to qualify for exam by securing a minimum of 33%