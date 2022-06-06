AP SSC Result 2022 Direct Link Activated; 67.26% Students Pass, No Toppers' List This Year

AP SSC Class 10 Result: Andhra Pradesh SSC exam result has been released. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the SSC Results 2022 in a press conference. Now, all those students who have appeared in the examination can check the SSC Result by visiting the official website of Andhra Pradesh SSC - bse.ap.gov.in.

Pass Percentage | AP SSC 10th result 2022 declared: 67.26% Pass percentage recorded

According to reports, a total of 6,15,908 students appeared in the exam, out of which 4,14,285 students have passed. The pass percentage this year is 67.26%. As many as 797 schools have a 100% pass percentage in AP SSC Class 10th result. This year the pass percentage of girl students is higher than boys.

70.7 per cent girls have passed the AP SSC 2022 exam and 64.02 per cent boys students have passed the exam. Out of the 2,99,085 girl students appearing for the AP SSC 2022 exams, 2,11,460 have passed. While out of 3,16,820 boys, as many as 2,02,821 have qualified.

Special classes to be conducted for students who failed

Only those students will be considered as qualified who have secured 33 per cent marks or more in each subject as well as overall. Those students who have failed in one or two subjects will be allowed to sit for supplementary exams. Those who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year. From June 13, special classes will be held for the AP board SSC students who were unable to qualify for exam by securing a minimum of 33%

AP SSC Toppers

Students must take note that this year the Andhra Pradesh Board has decided not to assign any ranks to students in SSC Public Examinations, therefore the board will not announce the students' ranks per section, per a statement made by the Directorate of Government Examinations.

AP SSC Class 10 Result | Here's how you can check results online

Step 1: To view the AP SSC RESULT 2022, candidates must go to the BIEAP official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the AP SSC result 2022 link after the result declaration.

Step 3: Enter the required details (roll number and registration).

Step 4: Then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Automatically, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

Here's direct link to check AP SSC Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

AP SSC Result 2022: Here's how to check result via SMS

To check results via SMS students need to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. This facility will be activated only after the result is declared.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative