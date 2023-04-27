Last Updated:

AP SSC Result 2023: Manabadi AP 10th Result Likely To Be Declared By This Date

AP SSC Result 2023 Dates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSE AP) is likely to declare the AP SSC Results 2023 soon. Check expected date here.

Nandini Verma
ap ssc result 2023

Image: PTI


AP SSC Result 2023 Dates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSE AP) is likely to declare the AP SSC Results 2023 soon. Once released, the AP SSC Result 2023 will be made available online on the official website of BIE AP at bie.ap.gov.in. Till now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the date and time of the declaration of the AP SSC Results 2023.  However, as per local media reports, the AP SSC result 2023 will be out by the first week of May.

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh also known as BSE AP conducted the AP class 10th from April 3 to 18. Around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the class 10th exams.  Usually, BIE AP releases the class 10th results within one month. Last year, the AP SSC Exam 2022 was conducted from April 7 to May 9. The results were declared on June 6. Similarly, candidates can expect their AP SSC results in the first week of May. This year, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) released the class 12 results within 22 days. The exam concluded on April 4 and the result was declared on April 26. Similarly, class 10th students can also expect their results early.

AP 10th Results 2023: How to check Manabadi AP SSC Results 

  • Step 1: To download the AP SSC result candidates are required to visit the official website - bseap.org
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the 'Results' tab
  • Step 3: Click on the link that reads 'Memorandum of Marks' 
  • Step 4: Select your exam and the year of the exam
  • Step 5: Enter your roll number and date of birth to login 
  • Your BSE AP SSC results will be displayed on the screen
