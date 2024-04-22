Advertisement

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the highlights of the AP SSC (Class 10) results for the academic year 2024. This year, the pass percentage in the Class 10 exams stands at an impressive 86.69 per cent, marking a significant achievement for students across the state.

No Student Passed in 17 Schools of Andhra Pradesh

Overall, 86.69 per cent of students managed to clear the AP SSC exams this year, reflecting the effectiveness of the education system and the diligent efforts of both students and educators. Moreover, it is noteworthy that 283 schools attained a perfect 100 per cent pass percentage, highlighting their commitment to academic success. However, 17 schools faced the challenge of a 0 per cent pass rate, indicating the need for further support and improvement measures.

Girls Outscore Boys with Higher Pass Percentage

In a press conference, the BSEAP revealed that male candidates achieved a pass percentage of 84.32 per cent, while their female counterparts surpassed them with a commendable pass percentage of 89.17 per cent. This trend showcases the outstanding performance of girls, who have outshone boys in this year's examination.

Among the students who cleared the SSC Public exam this year, an impressive 69.26 per cent achieved first-class distinctions, demonstrating their dedication and hard work throughout the academic year.

Notably, Parvathipuram Manyam district emerged as a frontrunner in the district-wise results, achieving an exceptional pass percentage of 96.37 per cent, setting a high benchmark for academic excellence.

The statistics of the AP Class 10 Result 2024 are as follows:

Total number of students registered: 6,23,128

Total number of students appeared: 6,16,615

Total number of students passed: 5,34,574

This year, the AP SSC exams were conducted from March 18 to 30, 2024, with a total of 6,16,615 students appearing for the examinations. Notably, the exams were conducted smoothly without any reported instances of malpractice, and no disciplinary actions were taken against teachers.

The remarkable performance of students in the AP SSC exams reflects their resilience and determination, setting a positive trajectory for their future academic endeavors.

