AP SSC Results 2024 Date: BSEAP Likely To Declare AP 10th Results in 1st Week of May

Advertisement

The much-awaited moment for students who appeared in the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's class 10 or SSC exams is drawing near, with results expected to be announced in the first week of May. To access their outcomes, students can head to the official websites: bse.ap.gov.in and bseaps.in, where they'll need to input their roll numbers to download the AP SSC Result 2024 marks memo.

A staggering 6.3 lakh students participated in the high-stakes examinations. They can opt for various platforms, including official websites, SMS services, Digilocker, and Jagranjosh.com/results, to retrieve their AP 10th Results 2024. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this crucial milestone in your academic journey.

Advertisement

How to download AP SSC Results 2024

To procure the provisional scorecard online, students can follow these straightforward steps:

Advertisement

1. Navigate to the official websites: bse.ap.gov.in and bseaps.in

2. Locate and click on the AP SSC Results 2024 link prominently displayed on the homepage

3. Enter your unique roll number in the designated field

4. Voila! Your AP 10th Class Results 2024 will promptly appear on the screen

5. Take a moment to review and download your mark sheet

6. For safekeeping, ensure you retain a hard copy of your results for future reference