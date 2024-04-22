AP SSC Results 2024 To Be Declared Today, How To Download Manabadi AP 10th Marksheet

Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is all set to declare the AP SSC results 2024 today, April 22. The announcement of the Secondary School Certificate exam result is scheduled for 11 AM during a press conference. Students who have appeared for the AP Class 10 board exams 2024 can access their AP SSC 10th results 2024 through the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, as well as results.bse.ap.gov.in.

In order to check the AP 10th results 2024, students will need to have their roll number and other login credentials handy. The board conducted the Class 10 exams from March 18 to March 30, all in a single shift.

To pass the high school exam, candidates must obtain at least 35 percent marks overall. For those who fail in one or two subjects, supplementary exams will be conducted to provide them with an opportunity to improve their results.

List of Websites to check AP SSC Result 2024

bse.ap.gov.in bseaps.in results.bse.ap.gov.in

How To Download AP SSC Marksheet 2024

Visit the official AP board website, bse.ap.gov.in. Look for the link indicating AP SSC results 2024. Enter your roll number in the provided space. Click on the submit button. The AP 10th result 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.