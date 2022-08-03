AP SSC Supplementary 10th Result 2022 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards

AP SSC Supplementary 10th Result 2022: As scheduled, the Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) released the SSC or class 10th supplementary exam results on August 3, 2022. The result was released in the first half. All those candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam can check their result now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

In order to download the SSC supplementary exam marksheets, students should be ready with their roll number, and date of birth. The steps as well as the direct link to check the result have been attached below. Only those students will be considered qualified who have secured 33 percent marks or more in each subject as well as overall. For more details related to results, candidates can go to the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

AP 10th Supplementary Result 2022: Follow these steps to check result online

Step 1: To check the class 10 result, registered students should go to the official website- bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on AP SSC supplementary result 2022 link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the log-in details like roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the same, the SSC or class 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the SSC result 2022 and go through the details mentioned here

Step 6: They should take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check scores (CLICK HERE)

AP SSC Result 2022: Here's how to check result via SMS

To check supplementary results via SMS students need to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. This facility has been activated now.