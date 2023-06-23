Last Updated:

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link For AP 10th Supply Results

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the AP SSC supplementary exam results 2023.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
ap ssc supplementary result

Image: Unsplash


AP SSC Supplementary Results 2023: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the AP SSC supplementary exam results 2023. The exams were conducted from June 2 to 10. Candidates who appeared for the class 10th supplementary exam can check their results online. The results are available on the official websites of BSE AP and Manabadi. A list to check results is given below. 

List of websites to check AP SSC Supply Results 2023

  • bse.ap.gov.in
  • bseap.org
  • Manabadi.com

Direct link to check result

How to check AP SSC Supplementary Results 2023

  • Visit the official website - bse.ap.gov.in
  • Click on the AP SSC supplementary result link flashing on the homepage
  • A login page will appear on the screen
  • Key in your roll number and other login credentials as required
  • Your AP SSC supply results will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.
READ | HSCAP Kerala +1 Admissions 2023: 1st allotment results declared, here's how to check
READ | Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2023 declared, here's direct link to check
READ | AP DEECET Results 2023 declared, here's direct link to download rank cards
READ | Punjab PSSSB Patwari and other exam results, final answer keys out; Here's direct link
READ | Andhra Pradesh: Girls outperform boys in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams, 72% pass in total

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT