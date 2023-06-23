AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link For AP 10th Supply Results

AP SSC Supplementary Results 2023: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the AP SSC supplementary exam results 2023. The exams were conducted from June 2 to 10. Candidates who appeared for the class 10th supplementary exam can check their results online. The results are available on the official websites of BSE AP and Manabadi. A list to check results is given below.

List of websites to check AP SSC Supply Results 2023

bse.ap.gov.in

bseap.org

Manabadi.com

How to check AP SSC Supplementary Results 2023