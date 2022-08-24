AP TET 2022 Response Sheet Released, Click On Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
AP TET 2022 response sheet: Andhra Pradesh Government, Department of School Education has released the response sheet for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam can download their APTET 2022 response sheet now. It has been uploaded on the official website. In order to download the same, students should be ready with their candidate ID and date of birth. For more details, they can go to the official website aptet.apcfss.in. List of important dates and direct link to check response sheet are mentioned below.
The APTET 2022 was held in various districts throughout Andhra Pradesh, including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Odissa. As per the official information, Paper I A was conducted for candidates applying to teach in Classes 1 to 5. Paper IB in Special Education was conducted for Classes 1 to 5. Paper II A for Classes 6 to 8 and Paper II B for grades 6 to 8 in the case of Special Education Teachers. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.