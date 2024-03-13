×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

AP TET 2024 Final Answer Key To Be Released Today, Results On March 14, Here's How To Check

AP TET Results 2024: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, is set to release the APTET final answer key today and result on March 14

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
AP TET Results 2024: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, is set to release the final answer key for the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (AP TET) on March 13. Following the schedule, the APTET results are slated for declaration on March 14.

For candidates seeking their APTET results, the official website, aptet.apcfss.in, will be the go-to platform to access the final answer key. The AP TET examination spanned from February 27 to March 9.

Understanding the pass criteria for AP TET 2024 is crucial. Candidates must secure 60 percent marks and above to pass the exams. BC candidates need to attain a minimum of 50 percent marks, while candidates from SC/ST/differently-abled categories should aim for 40 percent marks and above.

In the Teacher Recruitment of the State Government, a 20 percent weightage to TET scores will be granted, with the remaining 80 percent weightage allocated to the Written Test in Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT). This will be the basis for preparing selection lists. It's important to note that qualifying the TET is a prerequisite but doesn't guarantee recruitment or employment; it serves as one of the eligibility criteria for teacher appointments.

How to check APTET 2024 final answer key and results:

1. Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.
2. On the homepage, find and click on the activated link for the final answer key or results.
3. Log in using your registration number and date of birth.
4. Review and download the answer key for future reference.

AP TET scores are applicable for individuals aspiring to become teachers in schools under all managements, including State Government, rural and urban local bodies, A.P. Model Schools, welfare and society schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools, among others, under the jurisdiction of Andhra Pradesh State for classes I to VIII.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

