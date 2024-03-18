Advertisement

The eagerly awaited Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) Results 2024 are expected to be declared today, March 18 by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education. The APTET Result 2024 was originally scheduled to be out on March 14. However, it has been delayed and candidates are eagerly waiting for their results. Once released, the candidates who appeared for the AP TET exams will be able to check their results on the official website, https://aptet.apcfss.in/. The department has already made available the APTET Final Answer Key 2024, providing candidates with a glimpse into their performance.

The AP TET exams were conducted from February 27 to March 9 in two shifts, with the morning session scheduled from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon and the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The examination consisted of two papers: Paper I for those aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, and Paper II for candidates intending to teach Classes VI to VIII.

How to check APTET Results 2024

To check the AP TET Results 2024, candidates can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website of the Government of AP, Department of School Education at https://aptet.apcfss.in/.

2. Look for the "AP TET Final Results" link on the homepage.

3. Click on the link to open a new window.

4. Enter your login details, including candidate ID, date of birth, and verification code.

5. Your AP TET Result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Thoroughly check your result and save it on your device using Ctrl+S.

It's essential to note that the APTET Certificate/Marks Memo remains valid for a specific period as per NCTE guidelines, and the certificate will also be accessible in Digilocker from the date and time of the TET result announcement.

Passing criteria for AP TET:

- OC community candidates require 60% marks and above to pass.

- BC community candidates need 50% marks and above.

- SC/ST/Differently abled(PH) & Ex-servicemen candidates must obtain 40% marks and above.

Upon successful completion of the examination, the Joint Director, TET, and Member Convener, Andhra Pradesh, will issue Memos/Pass Certificates in Digital Format to the candidates. These certificates will also be accessible in Digilocker from the date of the TET results.

The Department initially released the AP TET Answer Key on March 5, allowing candidates to raise objections until March 11. Subsequently, the AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 was released on March 13.