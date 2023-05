APOSS Results 2023: Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has declared the APOSS SSC and inter results 2023 today, May 22. Candidates who appeared for the open school exam can check their results online. The APOSS class 10th and 12th results are available on the official website- apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

How to download APOSS 10th, 12th scorecards 2023

Visit the official website at apopenschool.ap.gov

Scroll down the homepage and click on the "10th or 12th Result 2023" link.

Now key in your hall ticket number in the given field and submit it

Your APOSS scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its printout.

Details mentioned in APOSS Scorecard