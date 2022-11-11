APPSC Answer Key Out: Objection Raising Window Opens; Check Steps To Raise Challenges

APPSC Answer Key out: The APPSC preliminary answer key for the examination has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) today. In case candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections in the prescribed format against it by visiting the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. The window to raise objections will remain open between November 11 and November 13, 2022.

The answer key is for the examination that was held between November 3 and 7, 2022. The APPSC answer keys have been released for the posts of assistant public relations officer, assistant statistical officer, hostel welfare officer, divisional accounts officer (works), Telugu reporters, district public relations officer, and extension officer. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check APPSC Answer Key 2022.

APPSC Answer Key 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: In order to check the APPSC answer key 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Next, select the "Initial Keys -- APPSC -- APPSC -- Schedule -- II (Nov. 3, 2022, to Nov. 7, 2022)" link."

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their log in details.

Step 4: Now, click on the answer key link for the relevant post.

Step 5: The APPSC answer key will appear on the screen.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must keep visiting the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to check the APPSC Answer Key notice - Click here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative