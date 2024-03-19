×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

APPSC Group 1 Prelims Answer Key Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the APPSC Group 1 recruitment 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
APPSC Group 1 answer key out
APPSC Group 1 answer key out | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the APPSC Group 1 recruitment 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the APPSC Group 1 prelims answer keys 2024 through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

To download the APPSC Group 1 answer key 2024, candidates are required to log in using their credentials such as OTPR ID and password. The APPSC Group 1 examination took place on March 17 across various exam centers in Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key have the opportunity to do so starting today, March 19, until March 21, through the link provided in the official notification. However, it's crucial to note that objections will not be entertained through post, WhatsApp, SMS, phone, or any other mode, and submissions received after the deadline will not be considered, as per the official notification.

The preliminary exam for APPSC Group 1 consisted of 240 objective-type questions, with each question carrying one mark. To qualify for the main exam, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% marks in the prelims. The final selection will be based on the cumulative scores obtained in the prelims, main, and interview rounds.

A total of 1,48,881 candidates registered for the APPSC Group 1 examination, out of which 1,26,068 downloaded their hall tickets, and 91,463 candidates appeared for the exam. The overall attendance rate stood at 72.55%. The examination was conducted across 301 venues in 18 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Following the objection window, the commission will review the feedback received from candidates. Any valid objections will lead to revisions in the answer key. The final result of the APPSC Group 1 screening test will be based on the revised and final answer key issued by the commission.

Direct link to check answer key.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

