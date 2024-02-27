Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

APPSC Group 2 prelims answer key 2024 released; Here's direct link to check

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has disclosed the preliminary answer keys for the Group 2 screening test (prelims examination) on February 27.

Nandini Verma
Education news
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the preliminary answer keys for the Group 2 screening test (prelims examination) on February 27, 2024. Conducted on February 25, the exam aims to select candidates for executive and non-executive posts (Group 2). Interested individuals can download the initial answer keys from the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates dissatisfied with any response or key provided in the initial answer key can challenge them by raising objections from February 27 to February 29, 2024. Only online challenges will be entertained, and those submitted outside the prescribed duration or through alternative means won't be considered.

How to download the APPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2024:

  1. Access the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in
  2. Search for the link titled "Initial key on Screening test to the post of Group-II Services Notification No.11/2023 – Published on 26/02/2024 – Click Here"
  3. Click on the link to open a new window
  4. Choose the "General Studies & Mental ability" option
  5. The APPSC Group 2 Provisional Answer Key 2024 will display on the screen
  6. Download and print the answer key for future reference.

Direct link to check answer key

Remember that the objection submission period is limited to February 27 to February 29, 2024. Any objections filed outside this period will not be taken into consideration. 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 10:13 IST

