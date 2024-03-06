×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

APTET 2024 answer key released for March 2, 3 exams; Here's how to check

The School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh has released the answer keys and question papers for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test for March 2,3

Reported by: Nandini Verma
omr sheet
OMR sheet | Image:Representative Image
  • 2 min read
The School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh has released the answer keys and question papers for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET February 2024) for the exam conducted on March 2 and 3. Candidates can now access the subject-wise answer keys and question papers on the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

Previously, answer keys for the exams conducted from February 27 to March 1 were also made available to the candidates. The window for raising objections to the provisional answers has been opened, along with the publication of candidates' responses.

The February session of the APTET commenced on February 27 and is scheduled to conclude on March 9. Answer keys for the remaining exam days will be released in due course.

Candidates can download the released answer keys in PDF format without the need for any login credentials. However, to raise objections or check responses, candidates are required to log in to the website using their candidate ID and date of birth.

The results of APTET 2024 are anticipated to be announced on March 14, with the final answer keys set to be released on March 13.

For any assistance regarding accessing the APTET 2024 portal, candidates can contact the provided helpline numbers between 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM and 1:30 PM to 5:00 PM on all working days. The helpline numbers are 9505619127, 9705655349, 8121947387, or 8125046997.

Direct link to check APTET answer key.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

