×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 09:27 IST

APTET Results 2024 To Be Declared Today at aptet.apcfss.in , Here's How To Check

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) Result 2024 is set to be declared today. Here's how to check it online.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) Result 2024 is set to be declared today. The final answer key was released on March 13 and the result is scheduled to be out on March 14. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their AP TET results 2024 from the official website- aptet.apcfss.in.

Understanding the pass criteria for AP TET 2024 holds paramount importance for candidates. To qualify, candidates must achieve a minimum of 60 percent marks. However, BC category candidates are required to attain a minimum of 50 percent marks, while candidates from SC/ST/differently-abled categories must aim for 40 percent marks and above.

Advertisement

In the Teacher Recruitment of the State Government, a significant weightage of 20 percent to TET scores will be allotted, with the remaining 80 percent allocated to the Written Test in Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT). It is crucial to note that while qualifying the TET is a prerequisite, it does not guarantee recruitment or employment; it serves as one of the eligibility criteria for teacher appointments.

How to check APTET Results 2024

To access their APTET 2024 results, candidates can follow a simple step-by-step guide:

1. Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.
2. On the homepage, locate and click on the activated link for the APTET results.
3. Log in using your registration number and date of birth.
4. Review and download the results for future reference.

Advertisement

AP TET scores hold significance for individuals aspiring to pursue a career in teaching across various educational institutions, including State Government-managed schools, rural and urban local bodies, A.P. Model Schools, welfare and society schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools, among others, within the jurisdiction of Andhra Pradesh State for classes I to VIII.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 09:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

X Men Actress Olivia Munn Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Olivia's Cancer Diagnosis

3 minutes ago
FIR charges against Sheikh Shahjahan

Shahjahan's Bro Summoned

5 minutes ago
Representative image of nurses.

UPUMS Nursing Officer

8 minutes ago
One Dead and 29 rescued after gold mine collapses in Australia

Ballarat Gold Mine

11 minutes ago
Income Tax Raid

Balkrishna Industries

14 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Sensex, Nifty rebound

15 minutes ago
Mercedes Mone

Mone debuts in AEW

17 minutes ago
Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Yuvraj Singh on MI

19 minutes ago
Stott Pilates

Attain better posture

20 minutes ago
Paul Alexander - The man with Iron lung

Paul Alexander Dies at 78

21 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Kolkata Man Killed

38 minutes ago
Moringa Leaves

Moringa Leaves Benefits

40 minutes ago
Demat accounts rise

Demat accounts rises

40 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

41 minutes ago
Importance of an uninterrupted nap

World Sleep Day 2024

42 minutes ago
Gopal Snacks

Gopal Snacks listing

42 minutes ago
Representative picture of healthy hair

Decoding Hair Products

43 minutes ago
Basant Utsav in West Bengal

Holi Traditions In India

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Supreme Court Chief Justice Felicitates Daughter Of Supreme Court Cook

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Mysuru's 31-Year-Old 'King' Yaduveer Wadiyar Given BJP LS Poll Ticket

    India News12 hours ago

  4. Simultaneous Elections Spur India's GDP, Ex Prez Kovind-Led Panel Told

    India News12 hours ago

  5. LS Polls: BJP Drops Several Sitting MPs in Its Second List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo