Assam APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2023 Released: Direct Link To Check Here

Assam Public Service Commission, APSC, has released the provisional answer key for the combined competitive examination, APSC CCE Prelims Exam 2022. The candidates who appeared in the examination can now check and download the provisional answer key by visiting the official website of the commission at apsc.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2022 was conducted by the commission on March 26, 2023. The provisional answer key for the APSC CCE Prelims 2022 has been released for General Studies (Paper 1) and General Studies (Paper 2). Candidates must also note that they can raise objections, if any, till March 31. The exam was conducted across 132 venues in 31 districts of Assam. According to reports, Papers 1 and 2 consisted of 400 marks.

APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2023: How to check?

Candidates must visit the official website at apsc.nic.in.

A homepage will appear on the screen. Under the "Latest Updates' section, click on either 'GS Paper 1( Series - A, B, C, D)' or 'GS Paper 2 (Series- A,B,C,D).'

The answer key will be displayed in a PDF file. Check and download the same.

Keep a hard copy of the answer key for future reference.

The candidates raising objections against the answer key must upload supporting documents for evidence. The final answer key will be prepared after a detailed review of the objections raised by the candidates. A panel of subject experts will go through every objection to prepare a final answer key.

The commission conducted the examination to recruit candidates for 913 vacancies in various state departments. APSC received as many as 74,368 applications from the candidates, out of which 42,320 were male, 32,045 were female and 3 were transgender.

Direct Link for APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2023