Assam Board Class 12 Results 2023 Out, Check Direct Link, Topper List, Pass Percentage

Image: PTI (File)
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Tuesday announced the HS or Class 12 final exam results in 2023. The students who appeared for the examination can check their results on ahsec.assam.gov.in. The Assam board Class 12 exams were held from February 20 to March 20 this year.
The overall pass percentage in the Commerce stream stands at 79.57 per cent, for the Science stream, the pass percentage is 84.96. Meanwhile, the pass percentage for the Arts stream is 70.12 per cent.
Nikhilesh Dutta, a non-institutional private candidate has topped the Science stream with 484 marks. Sankalpajit Saikia, a student of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon has topped the Arts Stream with 490 marks. KC Das Commerce College student Varsha Bothra and Sukanya Kumar of Malayabari Senior Secondary School Kamrup (Metro) has topped the Commerce stream by getting 472 marks each.
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has announced that a total of 59,302 boys appeared in the Class 12 exam in comparison to 87,324 girl students. However, girls have outshined boys by nearly 6 per cent. The pass percentage of girls in the Assam Board Class 12 exam stands at nearly 72 per cent. Meanwhile, the pass percentage of boys stands at 66.94 per cent.
Meet the toppers of HS Science stream
Meet the toppers of Arts stream
Meet the toppers of Commerce stream
