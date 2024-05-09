Advertisement

Today, on May 9, 2024, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the highly anticipated Assam HS results 2024, marking a significant milestone in the academic journey of thousands of students across the state. With 2,73,908 students appearing for the examination, the announcement was met with eager anticipation and excitement.

The results showcased a commendable performance, with 2,42,794 students successfully passing the exams, translating to an impressive pass percentage of 88.64%. This achievement reflects the hard work, determination, and perseverance demonstrated by students amidst challenging circumstances.

To access their results, students navigated to the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in, where the Assam 12th result link was made available. By providing their roll code and Assam HS roll number, students could effortlessly download their Assam online 12th marksheet 2024.

How to check Assam HSLC Result 2024

Open the official Assam 12th result website - resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in. Click on the link of ‘Assam Higher Secondary Examination Results 2024’. Enter the roll number and roll code, completing any captcha verification if required. Click on the ‘Submit’ button. The Assam board Class 12 result 2024 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download the online HS result marksheet Assam board 2024 and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download result

The Assam HS results 2024 were not just a validation of academic prowess but also a celebration of diversity in learning paths. Across various streams, students showcased exceptional performance:

Science Stream:

Total students appeared: 54,552

Total passed: 49,256

Pass percentage: 90.29%

Noteworthy division-wise breakdown: First Division: 25,437 Second Division: 18,201 Third Division: 5,549



Arts Stream:

Total students appeared: 2,01,089

Total passed: 1,77,434

Pass percentage: 88.24%

Noteworthy division-wise breakdown: First Division: 41,133 Second Division: 66,408 Third Division: 69,890



Commerce Stream:

Total students appeared: 17,395

Total passed: 15,356

Pass percentage: 88.28%

Noteworthy division-wise breakdown: First Division: 6,192 Second Division: 6,052 Third Division: 3,112



These results serve as a testament to the resilience and adaptability of both students and educators, particularly in the face of unprecedented challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. The Assam HS results 2024 are not just numbers but stories of determination, ambition, and triumph.

As students embark on the next chapter of their academic and professional journeys, they carry with them the invaluable lessons learned and the memories forged during their time in high school. Congratulations to all the successful candidates, and may their futures be filled with endless opportunities and successes.