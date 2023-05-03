Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 To Be Declared At 2 Pm Today; Here's Direct Link To Check

State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam will announce the Assam grade 3 result 2023 today, May 3. The result was scheduled to be out at 11 am. However, there is a slight delay in announcing the results. As per a statement on the official website, the Assam grade 3 direct recruitment results 2023 will be released after 2 pm. Once released, the Assam results will be available on the official website- sebaonline.org.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed the date and time for Grade 3 results on his official Twitter handle. “Finally, the day has arrived. Tomorrow (May 3rd) at 11 am, the recruitment commission for Grade 3 posts will announce the results for 11,510 vacancies. This is a major accomplishment as we are making progress towards 1 lakh regular appointments in various departments” he tweeted.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online today. The result is prepared on the basis of candidates' performance in written exams, computer tests, driving skill tests, and stenographer skill tests. See how to check results online.

How to check Assam Grade 3 results 2023