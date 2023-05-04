Last Updated:

Assam Grade 4 Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Assam SLRC Results

Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result 2023: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has released the Assam grade 4 result 2023 today, May 4

Exam Results
 
Nandini Verma
assam grade 4 result

Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result 2023: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has released the Assam grade 4 result 2023 today, May 4. The result was scheduled to be out at 11 am. However, the Assam grade 4 direct recruitment results 2023 were declared around 1:50 pm. The Assam results can be checked online on the official website- sebaonline.org. 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier announced the date and time for Grade 4 results on his official Twitter handle. “The journey towards achieving one Lakhs regular government appointments in Assam continues…… Tomorrow, (4th of May ) at 11 am, the Recruitment Commission for Grade IV posts will announce the results for 14281 vacancies in various departments.” he tweeted.

The result is prepared on the basis of candidates' performance in written exams, computer tests, driving skill tests, and stenographer skill tests. See how to check results online.  

Direct link to check Assam Grade 4 Result 2023

  • How to check Assam Grade 4 results 2023
  • Visit the official website- sebaonline.org
  • On the homepage, click on Assam Grade 4 result link 
  • Log in using your credentials 
  • Your Assam Grade4 results will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.
