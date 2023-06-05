Last Updated:

Assam HS Result 2023 Direct Link Now Active, Latest Update On AHSEC Class 12 Result Here

Assam HS Result 2023 Link: AHSEC has uploaded the Assam Class 12th or HS Result link on its official website. Results expected shortly. See latest update here.

Nandini Verma
Assam AHSEC HS Results 2023: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC has uploaded the Assam Class 12th or HS Result link on its official website. However, there has been no announcement of result declaration. But, the candidates can see a link to log in to check their results for AHSEC class 12th result. The login page reads, "HS Final Examination (Arts,Science,Commerce,Vocational) Results, 2023."

Click here to check Assam HS Results 2023. In the login page, candidates are asked to key in their roll code, roll number and captcha digits. Once they submit the details, the Assam HS results 2023 will be displayed after declaration. Students who have logged in the portal has said that the result is not showing yet. However, they can expect the results after is declared. The results are expected to be out today, June 5 or tomorrow, June 6.

AHSEC HS results

Once AHSEC HS Results 2023 are declared, the students will be available to download their mark sheet from the list of official websites mentioned below. Students would be required to enter their Assam HS roll number mentioned on the admit card and other asked details like date of birth to check their scorecard. The steps to download the same are mentioned below. 

Assam HS Result 2023: List of official websites to check scores

  • sebaonline.org
  • ahsec.assam.gov.in
  • resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HS Result 2023: Here's how to check Assam class 12 results

  • Step 1: To check the Assam HSLC result, registered candidates should go to the official website - results.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "HSSLC result 2023" link
  • Step 3: Registered candidates will have to feed in their roll number and fill out the captcha
  • Step 4: Then, click on the 'Submit' button
  • Step 5: Immediately, they will be redirected to another page where Assam 12th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future needs
