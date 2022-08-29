Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2022 Out, Check Highlights Here

Assam HSLC Compartment Result: The class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) compartmental exam result has been released by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA). Registered candidates who took the exam can check and download the Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2022 now. It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. In order to download the result, students should be ready with their roll number and password.

This year a total of 12,861 candidates cleared the HSLC compartmental exam. 53.80 pass percent has been recorded. The result highlights that girls outperformed boys in the HSLC compartmental exam. The direct link to download Assam HSLC 2022 result is mentioned below. For more details related to Assam HSLC result, candidates can click on this link sebaonlineexam.in.

Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scores online

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website - results.sebaonline.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated Matric result

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be required to enter roll codes and roll numbers

Step 4: Submit and download Assam HSLC 10th Compartmental result

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and take its print out for further reference.

The top performing district in the HSLC Compartmental exam was Majuli with 86.29 per cent, followed by South Salmara (86.15) per cent and Dhemaji- 83.52 per cent. The lowest performing district is Chirang with 14.68 per cent. The Assam High School Leaving Certificate/ High Madrassa (Compartmental) exam was held in July. Those who could not clear the board exam due to any reason took the compartment exam. For more details, they can go to the official website.