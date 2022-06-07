Assam HSLC Result 2022 Today, Here's How To Check Class 10 Results At Sebaonline.org

Assam Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the SEBA HSLC result 2022 on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The result date has been confirmed by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In a tweet earlier, the Assam CMinformed, “Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on June 7, 2022.”

Lakhs of candidates who took the exam will be able to check their result today. Once released, the result will be available for download on official websites. They will be able to check it by following the steps mentioned below. Official websites to check Assam board Class 10 result 2022 are mentioned below.

Official websites to check results

results.sebaonline.org sebaonline.org resultsassam.nic.in

Here is how to check SEBA Class 10 result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates will have to go to the Assam official website, sebaonline.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the ‘SEBA HSLC result 2022’ link.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter HSLC roll number and fill the captcha

Step 4: Post entering the required details, candidates should click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: The HSLC Class 10 result 2022 will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Download the result and take its printout for future reference

The exams were conducted in offline mode between March 16 and March 31, in two shifts. The result will be declared on June 7, 2022. As of now, the exact time has not been announced yet. However, according to the reports, officials have stated that the result will be out at 10 am. Therefore candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website. This year over 4 lakh students are waiting for the Assam HSLC Result. The pass percentage in the HSLC exam was 93.10 percent last year. For more details, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website