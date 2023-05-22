Assam HSLC Result 2023 Out: 72.69% Pass; Direct Link, Steps To Check Marks Here

Quick links:
The SEBA HSLC Class 10 results were released on Monday, May 22 by Ranoj Pegu, Assam’s Education Minister. The result was announced via a press conference at 10 am. Students can check results at the official websites — sebaonline.org and resultassam.nic.in and can also check results at indiaresults.com. The pass percentage reportedly stands at 72.69.
|
Marks
|Grade
|
Grades Points
|
91-100
|A1
|
10
|
81-90
|A2
|9
|
71-81
|B1
|
8
|
61-70
|B2
|7
|
51-60
|C1
|6
|
41-50
|C2
|5
|
30-40
|D1
|4
|
00-29
|F
|Fail
Notably, board exams for class 10 were held from March 3 to March 20. There were two shifts for the exams: morning and afternoon. In the morning shift exams were conducted from 9am to 12pm and for the afternoon shift, exams were conducted from 1:30pm to 4:30pm.
To check the Assam result for class 10th, students will have to go to any of below-mentioned websites below. Apart from the official website, the Assam HSLC results 2023 can be checked via SMS facility.
Step 1: Go to the official website: sebaonline.org, resultassam.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on HSLC RESULT 2023
Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter login credentials
Step 5: The marksheet will appear on the screen.
