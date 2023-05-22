Last Updated:

Assam HSLC Result 2023 Out: 72.69% Pass; Direct Link, Steps To Check Marks Here

Assam HSLC Result 2023 was announced via a press conference at 10 am. Students can check results at the official websites. Here's direct link.

Isha Bhandari
Assam HSLC result 2023: Websites to check marks online; 72.69 pass percent

Image: Shutterstock


The SEBA HSLC Class 10 results were released on Monday, May 22 by Ranoj Pegu, Assam’s Education Minister. The result was announced via a press conference at 10 am. Students can check results at the official websites — sebaonline.org and resultassam.nic.in and can also check results at indiaresults.com. The pass percentage reportedly stands at 72.69. 

Direct link to check Assam result

Grading system 

 

Marks

 

 Grade

Grades Points

 

91-100

 

 A1

10

81-90

 

 A2 9

71-81

 

 B1

8

61-70

 

 B2 7

51-60

 

 C1 6

41-50

 

 C2 5

30-40

 

 D1 4

00-29

 

 F Fail 

The 10 Board exams 

Notably, board exams for class 10 were held from March 3 to March 20. There were two shifts for the exams: morning and afternoon. In the morning shift exams were conducted from 9am to 12pm and for the afternoon shift, exams were conducted from 1:30pm to 4:30pm.

Here’s how to check SEBA Assam HSLC Result in online mode? 

To check the Assam result for class 10th, students will have to go to any of below-mentioned websites below.  Apart from the official website, the Assam HSLC results 2023 can be checked via SMS facility. 

Step 1: Go to the official website: sebaonline.org, resultassam.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on HSLC RESULT 2023

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter login credentials

Step 5: The marksheet will appear on the screen. 

