Assam HSLC Result 2023 Out: 72.69% Pass; Direct Link, Steps To Check Marks Here

The SEBA HSLC Class 10 results were released on Monday, May 22 by Ranoj Pegu, Assam’s Education Minister. The result was announced via a press conference at 10 am. Students can check results at the official websites — sebaonline.org and resultassam.nic.in and can also check results at indiaresults.com. The pass percentage reportedly stands at 72.69.

Direct link to check Assam result

Grading system

Marks Grade Grades Points 91-100 A1 10 81-90 A2 9 71-81 B1 8 61-70 B2 7 51-60 C1 6 41-50 C2 5 30-40 D1 4 00-29 F Fail

The 10 Board exams

Notably, board exams for class 10 were held from March 3 to March 20. There were two shifts for the exams: morning and afternoon. In the morning shift exams were conducted from 9am to 12pm and for the afternoon shift, exams were conducted from 1:30pm to 4:30pm.

Here’s how to check SEBA Assam HSLC Result in online mode?

To check the Assam result for class 10th, students will have to go to any of below-mentioned websites below. Apart from the official website, the Assam HSLC results 2023 can be checked via SMS facility.

Step 1: Go to the official website: sebaonline.org, resultassam.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on HSLC RESULT 2023

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter login credentials

Step 5: The marksheet will appear on the screen.