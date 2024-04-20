Advertisement

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu addressed a pressing concern on Friday, April 19, regarding the spread of false information about the announcement of Assam HSLC 10th results. Pegu issued a stern warning against the dissemination of such misinformation.

Taking to the microblogging website X (formerly known as Twitter), Minister Pegu strongly refuted the validity of screenshots circulating on social media, purportedly from his account, falsely claiming that the results would be published the following Saturday.

"Some miscreants have been spreading rumors by creating fake shots of my X (Twitter) account announcing that the results of HSLC & HS Examination, 2024 will be announced tomorrow on Saturday," Assam Education Minister stated in a tweet. "This is not true, and SEBA will announce the results as per its schedule. @CMOfficeAssam," he added.

The Minister unequivocally dismissed these rumors and reaffirmed that the State Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) would adhere to its pre-established timetable for announcing the results.

The Assam Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the Assam Board 10th Result 2024 soon. Students can access the SEBA Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024 by visiting either the official website at sebaonline.org or results.sebaonline.org.

According to media reports, the SEBA 10th Result is anticipated to be declared during the first week of May 2024. However, no official announcement has been issued by the Assam Board yet.