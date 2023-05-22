Assam HSLC Result Topper List 2023: Hridam Thakuriya Is Matric Topper, Scores 99.3% Marks

Quick links:
Image: PTI (Representative)
The Board of Secondary Education Assam, SEBA declared the Assam HSLC Result 2023 today, May 22. The result has been announced at a press conference at 10 am. Registered students who appeared in the class 10 exam can check their Assam Board results now. The Assam class 10th scorecard has been uploaded to the official websites and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check scores has also been attached here.
An overall pass percentage of 72.69% is recorded this year. A sharp rise in the pass percentage has been seen this year. In the year 2022, the pass percentage was 56.49%. Results for boys were better than girls in the HSLC examination. 74.71 pass percentage was recorded for boys while 70.96% was recorded for girls. Official websites to check Assam board Class 10 results 2023 are mentioned below.
MERIT LIST OF FIRST TEN RANKS. Congratulations to the rank holders. @himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/lcAjRoDZeg— Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) May 22, 2023
This year 61 candidates have secured their positions on the top-10 list.
