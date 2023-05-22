Last Updated:

Assam HSLC Result Topper List 2023: Hridam Thakuriya Is Matric Topper, Scores 99.3% Marks

Assam HSLC Result 2023 Out; Check class 10th topper list here. Hridam Thakuriya from Dhekiyajuli is the matric exam topper this year. She scored 596/600 marks.

Assam HSLC Result topper list

The Board of Secondary Education Assam, SEBA declared the Assam HSLC Result 2023 today, May 22. The result has been announced at a press conference at 10 am. Registered students who appeared in the class 10 exam can check their Assam Board results now. The Assam class 10th scorecard has been uploaded to the official websites and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check scores has also been attached here.

An overall pass percentage of 72.69% is recorded this year. A sharp rise in the pass percentage has been seen this year. In the year 2022, the pass percentage was 56.49%.  Results for boys were better than girls in the HSLC examination. 74.71  pass percentage was recorded for boys while  70.96% was recorded for girls. Official websites to check Assam board Class 10 results 2023 are mentioned below.

Websites to check SEBA Assam result

  • results.sebaonline.org
  • sebaonline.org
  • resultsassam.nic.in

How to check SEBA Class 10 result 2023

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the Assam official website, sebaonline.org.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the ‘SEBA HSLC result 2023’ link.
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the HSLC roll number and fill out the captcha.
  • Step 4: Post entering the required details, click on the ‘Submit’ button.
  • Step 5: The HSLC Class 10 result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Download the result and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check Assam HSLC Results 2023

Check Assam Board class 10th toppers list here

  • Rank 1: Hridam Thakuriya from Dhekiyajuli  (596/600 marks)
  • Rank 2: Ishrat Farha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, Manmita Sarma (593/600 marks) 
  • Rank 3: Nilufar Rahman, Anindita Borah, and Mriganka Bhattacharyya (592/600 marks)

Assam HSLC Top-10 Rank Holders

This year 61 candidates have secured their positions on the top-10 list. 

  • Rank 1: 1 candidate 
  • Rank 2: 4 candidates 
  • Rank 3: 3 candidates 
  • Rank 4: 7 candidates 
  • Rank 5: 5 candidates  
  • Rank 6: 6 candidates 
  • Rank 7: 7 candidates
  • Rank 8: 10 candidates 
  • Rank 9: 11 candidates 
  • Rank 10: 7 candidates 

Assam Class 10th Result 2023: District toppers 

  • Rank 1: Chirang: 88.68% pass
  • Rank 2: Shivsagar: 88.40% pass
  • Rank 3: Dima Hasao: 88.12% pass
  • Rank 4: Nalbari: 88.02% pass 

SEBA 10th Result 2023: Division-wise results 

  • 1st division: 94913 candidates
  • 2nd division: 148573 candidates 
  • 3rd division: 58394 candidates 

Assam Board Class 10 results: Last 5 years pass percentage 

  • 2023: 72.69 percent 
  • 2022: 56.49 percent 
  • 2021: 93.10 percent 
  • 2020: 64.80 percent 
  • 2019: 60.23 percent  
