Assam HSLC Results 2022: Class 10 Result Released, Check Toppers List & Direct Link Here

Board of Secondary Education Assam, SEBA has released the Assam HSLC Result 2022 on June 7, 2022. The result has been announced at a press conference at 10 am. Registered students who appeared in the class 10 exam can check their Assam Board results now. It has been uploaded on the official websites and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check scores has also been attached here.

An overall pass percentage of 56.49% was recorded this year. Results for boys were better than girls in the HSLC examination. 58.80% pass percentage was recorded for boys while 54.49% was recorded for girls. Official websites to check Assam board Class 10 result 2022 are mentioned below.

Websites to check result

results.sebaonline.org

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

Step-by-step guide to check SEBA Class 10 result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the Assam official website, sebaonline.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the ‘SEBA HSLC result 2022’ link.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the HSLC roll number and fill out the captcha.

Step 4: Post entering the required details, click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: The HSLC Class 10 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take its printout for future reference

Assam HSLC result 2022: Check result highlights

Board name - Board of Secondary Education, Assam

Exam name - High School Leaving Certificate Exam

Assam HSLC exams were conducted between March 15 and March 31, 2022

Result date - June 7, 2022

Result time - 10 AM

