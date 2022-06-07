Assam HSLC Results 2022: SEBA Matric Class 10 Result Out, Know How To Check It On Mobile

Board of Secondary Education, Assam has announced the Assam Class 10 Results 2022 on June 7, 2022. The result was released in the first half at 10 am. Registered candidates, who appeared for the SEBA HSLC examination, can now check their result. It has been uploaded on the official website of SEBA on sebaonline.org. List of other websites on which the result has been released is attached below.

A total of 4,05,582 candidates appeared for HSLC final exam in Assam, of whom 2,29,131 or 56.49% have passed. Raktotpal Saikia of St Mary’s High School, North Lakhimpur has topped the exam with 597 marks. Along with Assam HSLC result and AHM result, SEBA will publish a list of top 10 successful candidates in both exams.

This year, over 4.31 lakh students appeared for HSLC examination and 11,245 students appeared for AHM exam 2022. The HSLC examination was conducted between March 15 and March 31, 2022. The exam was conducted in offline mode in two shifts with all COVID-19 protocols in place. The protocols that were followed included maintaining social distance, using face masks and sanitisers.

Official websites to check results

sebaonline.org resultsassam.nic.in indiaresults.com

Assam Class 10 Results 2022: Follow these steps to check SEBA HSLC result on mobile

Step 1: Candidates will have to open Google Chrome app on the mobile and type resultsassam.nic.in on the search bar.

Step 2: A new page will open where they will have to click on Assam Class 10 Results 2022 link

Step 3: In the next step, enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4: Post submitting, the result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Check the result and download the page

Step 6: Take its screenshot for future reference

Assam HSLC result 2022 - Highlights

Board name - Board of Secondary Education, Assam

Exam name - High School Leaving Certificate Exam

Assam HSLC exam date 2022 - March 15 to 31, 2022

Result date - June 7, 2022

Result time - 10 AM

How to check Assam HSLC result 2022 online