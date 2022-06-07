Last Updated:

Assam HSLC Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Class 10 Result Out, 56.49% Students Pass

Board of Secondary Education, Assam has announced the SEBA result 2022 on June 7, 2022. The Assam HSLC result 2022 has been released in online mode at 10 am. Registered candidates can check it by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Assam HSLC Result 2022

Image: PTI

pointer
10:43 IST, June 7th 2022
Assam HSLC Results 2022: SEBA matric class 10 result out, know all about it

Assam HSLC Results 2022 has been released on official websites. Here is all you need to know about it.

pointer
10:43 IST, June 7th 2022
SEBA Matric class 10 result out, know how to check it on mobile
  • Step 1: Candidates will have to open Google Chrome app on the mobile and type resultsassam.nic.in on the search bar
  • Step 2: A new page will open where they will have to click on Assam Class 10 Results 2022 link
  • Step 3: In the next step, enter the login details and click on submit
  • Step 4: Post submitting, the result will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Check the result and download the page
  • Step 6: Take its screenshot for future reference
pointer
10:21 IST, June 7th 2022
How to check result if website goes down

In case the website encounters some problem and goes down due to heavy traffic, candidates need not worry. They should just wait for some time and refresh to view their SEBA HSLC Results online.

pointer
10:06 IST, June 7th 2022
Boys outshine girls in Matric exam

Results for boys was better than girls in the HSLC examination. 58.80% pass percentage was recorded for boys while 54.49% was recorded for girls

pointer
10:05 IST, June 7th 2022
Raktotpal Saikia tops class 10 or matric exam

Raktotpal Saikia of St Mary’s High School, North Lakhimpur has topped the exam with 597 marks.

pointer
10:04 IST, June 7th 2022
Assam HSLC result 2022 out

SEBA has declared HSLC or Class 10 final exam results on sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. 

pointer
10:01 IST, June 7th 2022
Assam HSLC Class 10th result 2022: Press conference begins

Press conference for releasing class 10 result is ongoing

pointer
09:58 IST, June 7th 2022
Assam 10th result to be out soon

 Once declared, the HSLC result 2022 Assam link will be made available on results.sebaonline.org. 

pointer
09:56 IST, June 7th 2022
Follow these steps to check SEBA Class 10 result 2022
  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the Assam official website, sebaonline.org.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the ‘SEBA HSLC result 2022’ link.
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter HSLC roll number and fill the captcha.
  • Step 4: Post entering the required details, click on the ‘Submit’ button.
  • Step 5: The HSLC Class 10 result 2022 will be displayed on screen
  • Step 6: Download the result and take its printout for future reference.
pointer
09:52 IST, June 7th 2022
Assam HSLC result 2022: Check result highlights
  • Board name - Board of Secondary Education, Assam
  • Exam name - High School Leaving Certificate Exam
  • Assam HSLC exam date 2022 - March 15 to 31, 2022
  • Result date - June 7, 2022
  • Result time - 10 AM
pointer
09:51 IST, June 7th 2022
Documents required to check result

To check the High School Leaving Certificate exam result, students need to submit their roll number and captcha code.
 

pointer
09:51 IST, June 7th 2022
Assam CM announced the result release date

Assam CM Himanta tweeted, “Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on June 7, 2022.”

pointer
09:50 IST, June 7th 2022
Over 4 lakh students took the exam this year

This year over 4 lakh students are waiting for Assam HSLC Result. 

pointer
09:50 IST, June 7th 2022
Exams were conducted in offline mode

The exams were conducted in offline mode between March 16 and March 31, 2022. The exams were conducted in offline mode in two shifts

pointer
09:50 IST, June 7th 2022
Official websites to check Assam board Class 10 result 2022
  1. results.sebaonline.org
  2. sebaonline.org
  3. resultsassam.nic.in
pointer
09:50 IST, June 7th 2022
Assam HSLC Result 2022: Check date and time here
  • The HSLC Result will be released on June 7, 2022
  • It will be released at 10 am
pointer
09:50 IST, June 7th 2022
Assam HSLC Result 2022 to be declared today

The Assam HSLC Result 2022 is scheduled to be released on June 7, 2022. The Chief Minister announced the result release date earlier.

Tags: Assam, Assam HSLC result 2022, Assam HSLC result
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND