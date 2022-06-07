Quick links:
Image: PTI
Assam HSLC Results 2022 has been released on official websites. Here is all you need to know about it.
In case the website encounters some problem and goes down due to heavy traffic, candidates need not worry. They should just wait for some time and refresh to view their SEBA HSLC Results online.
Results for boys was better than girls in the HSLC examination. 58.80% pass percentage was recorded for boys while 54.49% was recorded for girls
Raktotpal Saikia of St Mary’s High School, North Lakhimpur has topped the exam with 597 marks.
SEBA has declared HSLC or Class 10 final exam results on sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.
Press conference for releasing class 10 result is ongoing
Once declared, the HSLC result 2022 Assam link will be made available on results.sebaonline.org.
To check the High School Leaving Certificate exam result, students need to submit their roll number and captcha code.
Assam CM Himanta tweeted, “Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on June 7, 2022.”
This year over 4 lakh students are waiting for Assam HSLC Result.
The exams were conducted in offline mode between March 16 and March 31, 2022. The exams were conducted in offline mode in two shifts
The Assam HSLC Result 2022 is scheduled to be released on June 7, 2022. The Chief Minister announced the result release date earlier.