Assam PAT 2022 Result To Be Released At 4pm, Follow These Steps To Check Scorecards

Assam PAT result 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education of Assam will be releasing the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result 2022 on August 2, 2022. The scorecards will be released in the evening at 4 pm. The result release date and time were announced by education minister Ranoj Pegu. In order to check the result, students who took the exam should be ready with their roll number and password. For more details, candidates can go to the official website dte.assam.gov.in.

Assam Education Minister earlier tweeted, "#ImportantAnnouncement The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2. It will be available online at https://dte.assam.gov.in from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm."

Assam PAT 2022: Check result date and time here

The result will be released on August 2, 2022

It will be released in the evening at 4 pm

Step-by-step guide to check the Assam PAT result 2022

Step 1: All the registered candidates who took the exam should go to the website, dte.assam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for and click on the link ‘Polytechnic Admission Test 2022 results’

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the Assam PAT roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Post entering the details, the Assam PAT 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details and download the PAT result 2022

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

Assam PAT 2022: Overview

DTE conducted the Assam PAT 2022 on July 24, 2022. The exam was conducted in pen-paper mode. It must be noted that Assam Polytechnic Admission Test is for the students who want to get admitted into the various diploma in engineering and technology courses in Assam. Those who will clear the exam will be eligible to get admission into the various government polytechnic colleges of Assam. Candidates can also opt for admission into the diploma courses in different colleges in Assam by showing their PAT scores. These colleges include the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, Guwahati; Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Sibsagar; and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute, Changsari, Guwahati.