Assam PAT Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards

Assam PAT result 2022: As scheduled, the Directorate of Technical Education of Assam released the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result 2022 on August 2, 2022. The scorecards have been released in the evening at 4 pm. All the registered students can download their result now.

In order to check the result, students who took the exam should be ready with their roll number and password. The steps as well as direct link to check the scores have been mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website dte.assam.gov.in.

Official website reads, "All the candidates who applied and appeared in the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) - 2022 on July 24, 2022, are urged to complete their selection of Institutes and Branches and upload all the required documents to the portal within 4th August 11:59 PM."

Follow these steps to check the Assam PAT result 2022

Step 1: All the registered candidates who took the exam should go to the website, dte.assam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for and click on the link ‘Polytechnic Admission Test 2022 results’

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the Assam PAT roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Post entering the details, the Assam PAT 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details and download the PAT result 2022

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check Assam PAT result (Click here)

Assam PAT 2022: Check important dates here

DTE conducted the Assam PAT 2022 on July 24, 2022

The result has been released on August 2 at 4 pm

The exam was conducted in pen-paper mode at various centres across state. Students who have cleared the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test are eligible to get admitted into the various diploma in engineering and technology courses in Assam. Candidates can also opt for admission into the diploma courses in different colleges in Assam by showing their PAT scores. These colleges include the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, Guwahati; Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Sibsagar; and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute, Changsari, Guwahati. For more details on this, candidates can go to the official website dte.assam.gov.in.