Assam PAT Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards

Assam PAT result 2022: As scheduled, the Directorate of Technical Education of Assam released the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result 2022 on August 2, 2022. The scorecards have been released in the evening at 4 pm. All the registered students can download their result now.
In order to check the result, students who took the exam should be ready with their roll number and password. The steps as well as direct link to check the scores have been mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website dte.assam.gov.in.
Official website reads, "All the candidates who applied and appeared in the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) - 2022 on July 24, 2022, are urged to complete their selection of Institutes and Branches and upload all the required documents to the portal within 4th August 11:59 PM."
The exam was conducted in pen-paper mode at various centres across state. Students who have cleared the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test are eligible to get admitted into the various diploma in engineering and technology courses in Assam. Candidates can also opt for admission into the diploma courses in different colleges in Assam by showing their PAT scores. These colleges include the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, Guwahati; Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Sibsagar; and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute, Changsari, Guwahati. For more details on this, candidates can go to the official website dte.assam.gov.in.