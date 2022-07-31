Assam PAT Result 2022 To Be Out On August 2, Here's How To Check Scorecards

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Assam PAT result 2022: Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu has announced that the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result 2022 will be declared on August 2, 2022. The state education minister Ranoj Pegu said that the result will be uploaded on the official website of Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam. The result will be released in evening after 4 pm. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their roll number and password. For more details, candidates can go to the official website dte.assam.gov.in.
He tweeted, "#ImportantAnnouncement The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2. It will be available online at https://dte.assam.gov.in from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm."
#ImportantAnnouncement 👇🏽— Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) July 30, 2022
It will be available online at https://t.co/IzTlnF93zC from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm. @himantabiswa @CMOfficeAssam @mygovassam pic.twitter.com/GgREUwSe4e
The Assam PAT was conducted by DTE on July 24 in pen-paper mode. Assam Polytechnic Admission Test is for the students who want to get admitted into the various diploma in engineering and technology courses in Assam. Clearing the exam allows the students to get admission into the various government polytechnic colleges of Assam. Candidates can also opt for admission into the diploma courses in different colleges of Assam by showing their PAT score. These colleges include Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, Guwahati; Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Sibsagar; and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute, Changsari, Guwahati.