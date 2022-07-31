Assam PAT Result 2022 To Be Out On August 2, Here's How To Check Scorecards

Assam PAT result 2022: Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu has announced that the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result 2022 will be declared on August 2, 2022. The state education minister Ranoj Pegu said that the result will be uploaded on the official website of Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam. The result will be released in evening after 4 pm. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their roll number and password. For more details, candidates can go to the official website dte.assam.gov.in.

He tweeted, "#ImportantAnnouncement The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2. It will be available online at https://dte.assam.gov.in from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm."

Follow these steps to check the Assam PAT result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the website, dte.assam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Polytechnic Admission Test 2022 results’

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the Assam PAT roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Post entering the details, the Assam PAT 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details and download the PAT result 2022

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

The Assam PAT was conducted by DTE on July 24 in pen-paper mode. Assam Polytechnic Admission Test is for the students who want to get admitted into the various diploma in engineering and technology courses in Assam. Clearing the exam allows the students to get admission into the various government polytechnic colleges of Assam. Candidates can also opt for admission into the diploma courses in different colleges of Assam by showing their PAT score. These colleges include Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, Guwahati; Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Sibsagar; and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute, Changsari, Guwahati.