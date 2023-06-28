Assam PAT Result 2023 To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check

Assam PAT result 2023: Directorate of Technical Education of Assam will declare the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result 2023 today, June 28. The results will be out after 5 pm, state education minister Ranoj Pegu tweeted. Once released, the results will be available on the official website- dte.assam.gov.in.

In order to check the result, students who took the exam should be ready with their roll number and password. The steps as well as direct link to check the scores have been mentioned below.

Follow these steps to check the Assam PAT result 2023

Step 1: All the registered candidates who took the exam should go to the website, dte.assam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for and click on the link ‘Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 results’

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the Assam PAT roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Post entering the details, the Assam PAT 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details and download the PAT result 2023

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

The exam was conducted in pen-paper mode at various centres across state. Students who have cleared the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test are eligible to get admitted into the various diploma in engineering and technology courses in Assam. Candidates can also opt for admission into the diploma courses in different colleges in Assam by showing their PAT scores. These colleges include the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, Guwahati; Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Sibsagar; and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute, Changsari, Guwahati. For more details on this, candidates can go to the official website dte.assam.gov.in.