Assam Police Platoon Commander Result 2021 Announced; Here's The Direct Link

Assam Police Recruitment: The Assam Police Platoon Commander Result 2021 has been declared by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB). All those candidates who took part in the written examination can check the result by visiting the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in. The written test was held at SLPRB on November 21, 2022.

Only those candidates who pass the written exam will be eligible to appear for the PST and PET. Candidates must note that PST and PET will be conducted on January 27, 2022, at the 4th Assam Police Battalion Headquarter, Kahilipara, Guwahati-19. As per the notification, carrying the admit card along with the original and photocopies of documents to the examination centre is mandatory to appear in the PST and PET.

Assam Police Platoon Commander Result 2021 | DIRECT LINK

To check the result candidates must follow the below-given steps and click on the direct link given here - Assam Police Platoon Commander Result 2021 - Click here

Assam Police Platoon Commander Result 2021: Here's how to check the result

Step 1: To check Assam Police Platoon Commander Result, candidates need to visit the official website - slprbassam.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the result portal.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open where candidates will have to click on the Assam Police Platoon Commander Result 2021 link.

Step 4: Now, enter the login details and click on the " Submit " button.

" button. Step 5: Your result will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Review the results and save the page.

Step 7: Make a hard copy for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock, Representative