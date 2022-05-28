Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Result To Be Out By June 4; HS Class 12 Result Expected By June-end

AHSEC Results 2022: The result of the High School Leaving Certification Examination (HSLC) Class 10 exam 2022 is expected to be announced by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) in the first week of June. According to reports, SEBA officials informed that the post-evaluation process for the HSLC Class 10 exam is underway and that the board is preparing to announce the Class 10 result by June 4 and HS 12th exams 2022 result will be announced by the June end. After the declaration of the Class 10 exam result, students will be able to check it by visiting the official websites - sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Students must note that the mark sheets of Assam HSLC result 2022 can be accessed from respective schools only. This year, nearly 4 lakh students took part in the SEBA, HSLC Class 10 Examination, and two lakh students appeared in the HS 12th Examination that was conducted in April and May. Candidates must take note that they need to enter their roll number, registration number, and date of birth to check the result.

Assam SEBA HSLC: Here's how to check Assam HSLC Result 2022

Step 1: To check and download the Assam class 10th results 2022, students will have to visit the official websites - sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in .

and . Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link " Assam HSLC result 2022 "

" Step 3: Automatically, a new login window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Students will have to enter their required credentials to check the HSLC Assam results.

Step 5: The digital mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Print the mark sheet for future needs.

More details

In 2021, the pass percentage in the HSLC exam was 93.10%. The pass percentage in the HS Science was 99.06%, Arts- 98.93%, Commerce- 99.57%. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)