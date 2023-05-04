Last Updated:

Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result 2023 To Be Declared Today At 2 Pm; Here's How To Check

Assam Grade 4 Result 2023: Assam SLRC will declare the grade 4 results today. The links will be activated at 2 pm. See how to check results. Direct link here.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
assam grade 4 result

Image: Shutterstock


State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam will announce the Assam grade 4 result 2023 today, May 4. The result was scheduled to be out at 11 am. However, there is a slight delay in announcing the results. As per a statement on the official website, the Assam grade 4 direct recruitment results 2023 will be released after 2 pm. Once released, the Assam results will be available on the official website- sebaonline.org. 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed the date and time for Grade 4 results on his official Twitter handle. “The journey towards achieving one Lakhs regular government appointments in Assam continues…… Tomorrow, (4th of May ) at 11 am, the Recruitment Commission for Grade IV posts will announce the results for 14281 vacancies in various departments.” he tweeted.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online today. The result is prepared on the basis of candidates' performance in written exams, computer tests, driving skill tests, and stenographer skill tests. See how to check results online. 

Direct link to check Assam Grade 4 Result 2023

How to check Assam Grade 4 results 2023

  • Visit the official website- sebaonline.org
  • On the homepage, click on Assam Grade 4 result link 
  • Log in using your credentials 
  • Your Assam Grade4 results will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.

Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result 2023

On May 3, SEBA Assam SLRC declared the grade 3 results for over 11,150 vacancies. A total of 9,21, 634 candidates applied for the grade 3 posts out of which 8,29, 860 took the exam. Around 1 lakh of them have passed the exam. 

READ | NEET Preparation Tips: From mock tests to revisions, everything you need to do before exam
READ | JEE Advanced 2023: Important topics to study, tips for last one month shared by expert
READ | CBSE Result 2023 Latest Update: Rechecking of marks underway; 10th, 12th results next week
READ | Delhi college hostel warden strip-searches students over theft suspicion, FIR lodged
READ | Assam Grade 3 result 2023 to be declared at 2 pm today; Here's direct link to check
COMMENT