Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result 2023 To Be Declared Today At 2 Pm; Here's How To Check

State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam will announce the Assam grade 4 result 2023 today, May 4. The result was scheduled to be out at 11 am. However, there is a slight delay in announcing the results. As per a statement on the official website, the Assam grade 4 direct recruitment results 2023 will be released after 2 pm. Once released, the Assam results will be available on the official website- sebaonline.org.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed the date and time for Grade 4 results on his official Twitter handle. “The journey towards achieving one Lakhs regular government appointments in Assam continues…… Tomorrow, (4th of May ) at 11 am, the Recruitment Commission for Grade IV posts will announce the results for 14281 vacancies in various departments.” he tweeted.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online today. The result is prepared on the basis of candidates' performance in written exams, computer tests, driving skill tests, and stenographer skill tests. See how to check results online.

How to check Assam Grade 4 results 2023

Visit the official website- sebaonline.org

On the homepage, click on Assam Grade 4 result link

Log in using your credentials

Your Assam Grade4 results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result 2023

On May 3, SEBA Assam SLRC declared the grade 3 results for over 11,150 vacancies. A total of 9,21, 634 candidates applied for the grade 3 posts out of which 8,29, 860 took the exam. Around 1 lakh of them have passed the exam.