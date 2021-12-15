Assam TET Result 2021 For Lower, Upper Primary Vacancy Out, Here's How To Check Scores

The directorate of elementary education has released the result for Assam Teacher Eligibility Test, Assam TET exam on December 15, 2021. The Assam TET result has been declared for lower primary and upper primary exam that was conducted in offline mode on October 31, 2021. All the candidates who were eligible and appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website of Elementary Education, Government of Assam. The results have been uploaded on ssa.assam.gov.in.

In order to check the results quickly, candidates should be ready with their application number or username and password. The Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission, Assam (SSA) had released the result of the special TET exam on November 3, 2021, which was conducted on October 3, 2021. The scorecards released have details of the candidates such as name, type of exam, score achieved etc. The steps to check Assam TET Result 2021 can be checked here.

The results of General TET (LP & UP) will be available online from 11 AM of 15th December, 2021.



Visit https://t.co/yEZaWDT1ix and https://t.co/WnQeQEYwnN to get the results. pic.twitter.com/GEp4HDguyj — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) December 14, 2021

Websites to check

ssa.assam.gov.in sebaonline.org

Assam TET Result 2021: Here's how to download scorecards

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of Elementary Education, Government of Assam or Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission, Assam at ssa.assam.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates should go to the ‘Information & Services’ section and then click on ‘Teacher Eligibility Test’.

Candidates will be redirected to the login window where they will have to enter application number, user name and password to log in.

The scorecards will be displayed on screen, candidates should cross-check the details and download the scorecard for any future reference.

Earlier the result was to be released on the official website on November 30, 2021. However, the result release got delayed due to some unavoidable administrative reasons. In case any candidate faces any issues, they are free to reach out to the Helpline at 8929207668. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for getting updates about Assam teachers eligibility test.

DEE Assam Teacher recruitment 2021: Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,242 vacancies of Assistant Teacher of lower primary (LP) schools and 2,112 vacancies Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher, Assamese Language Teacher and Manipuri Language Teacher of Upper Primary (UP) Schools. The minimum age required was 18 years and the upper age limit was 40 years. Certain age relaxation was provided, like upper age limit was 42 years for Ex-Servicemen, 43 years for OBC/ MOBC, and 45 years for SC/ ST(P)/ST(H) and 50 years for Persons with Disability (PwD), as on 1st January 2021.