ATMA July Result 2022 To Be Out At 5 Pm Today; Check Steps To Download Scorecards Online

ATMA July result 2022: The Association of Indian Management Schools is gearing up to announce the results for the ATMA examinations. The result is scheduled to be released on July 29 at around 5 pm. All those candidates who took the exam will be able to download their results today. Once released, the result will be uploaded on the official website at atmaaims.com. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their UID, and password. The result that will be released today is for the ATMA July session examination which was conducted on July 24, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website atmaaims.com.

ATMA July 2022 result: Follow these steps to check scorecards online

Step 1: For checking the ATMA result, registered candidates who took the exam should go to the ATMA 2022 official website at www.atmaaims.com

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the result link (To be noted that the result will be released on or after 5 pm).

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to select the exam date from the drop down box.

Step 4: After being redirected to the login page, candidates will have to enter their PID number and password.

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the result or scorecards will be displayed on screen.

Step 6: Candidates should download the resultand take print out the ATMA 2022 Results for further reference.

The ATMA exam for the July session exam was conducted on July 24, 2022. The exam was held in computer-based mode. Candidates took the exam in a single shift which was conducted between 2 pm and 5 pm. ATMA is an all-India level entrance exam, conducted by Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) to admit candidates in MBA or PGDM courses offered by participating Business Schools.