ATMA Result For February 2022 Exam Out, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards

ATMA Result 2022: The Association of Indian Management Schools on Friday, March 4, has released the February session result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA 2022). Registered candidates who took the exam can check their results now. They will have to go to the official website and enter their login credentials like user ID and password. For more details, candidates can go to the official website atmaaims.com.

The ATMA 2022 result has details like name, sectional marks, and overall percentile. The result has been released for exam which was conducted on February 26, 2022. Here are the steps which need to be followed to download the results.

ATMA February result 2022: Check important dates here

ATMA admit card 2022has been released on February 24, 2022

AIMS ATMA 2022 February session exam will be conducted on February 27, 2022

ATMA MBA result has been released on March 04, 2022

ATMA Result 2022: Here is how to check scorecards

Registered candidates should go to the official website- atmaaims.com

On the homepage, go to the “Candidate Login” section and choose the exam

Candidates will have to enter the login credentials and click on submit

Post submitting, the ATMA result will be displayed on the computer screen

Candidates should download it and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check results

The Association of Indian Management School (AIMS) conducts the ATMA entrance exam four times a year. More than 740 B-schools in India accept ATMA scorecards to offer admission into various postgraduate management programmes. For more details, candidates can go to the official website aimsatma.com.