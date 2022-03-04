ATMA Result For February 2022 Exam Out, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
ATMA Result 2022: The Association of Indian Management Schools on Friday, March 4, has released the February session result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA 2022). Registered candidates who took the exam can check their results now. They will have to go to the official website and enter their login credentials like user ID and password. For more details, candidates can go to the official website atmaaims.com.
The ATMA 2022 result has details like name, sectional marks, and overall percentile. The result has been released for exam which was conducted on February 26, 2022. Here are the steps which need to be followed to download the results.
The Association of Indian Management School (AIMS) conducts the ATMA entrance exam four times a year. More than 740 B-schools in India accept ATMA scorecards to offer admission into various postgraduate management programmes. For more details, candidates can go to the official website aimsatma.com.