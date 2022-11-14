AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: Last Date To Register For AIQ Seats Today; Here's Direct Link

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: Today is the last date for the candidates to submit their applications for the first round of NEET UG counseling. The application is being conducted by the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) for the NEET-qualified candidates who want to take admission to Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) courses. You can apply for admission by going to aaccc.gov.in. AACCC NEET UG Counseling is being held for candidates seeking admission to BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, and BHMS programs. This counselling process is being conducted for 15% of all India quota seats and seats of central and deemed universities, among others.

According to the schedule, applicants can pay for AACCC NEET counselling, registration, and fee payment for the first round today, November 14, and the choice filling and choice locking window will also be closed today. It is to be noted that the seat allotment result will be announced on November 17, and selected candidates can report for admission from November 18 to 24. After this round, there will be a second round of AYUSH NEET UG counseling, followed by one mop-up and one stray vacancy round. Round 2 registration will begin on December 1.

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021: Here's how to complete the application process

Step 1: In order to complete AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022, candidates need to visit the official website - aaccc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the online registration link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new login page would open, register using asked credentials, and generate your login credentials

Step 4: Log in using your credentials.

Step 4: The AYUSH NEET UG Counselling round 1 application form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Fill in the choices and lock them by carefully cross-checking and then submit your choices

Step 6: Take a printout of the application, if required.

Here's the direct link to apply for AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022 - Click Here

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)