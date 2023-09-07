Last Updated:

AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Here's How To Check

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will release the first seat allotment result for AYUSH NEET UG 2023 today, September 7.

Nandini Verma
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling

Image: Shutterstock


Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will release the first seat allotment result for AYUSH NEET UG 2023 today, September 7. Candidates who have registered for the first round of counselling will be able to check their allotment online at aaccc.gov.in. The steps to check the seat allotment has been given below. 

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Schedule

The candidates have to report to the allotted institutes from September 8 to September 13, 2023. There will be four rounds of counseling including one stray vacancy round for Govt./Govt. Aided/CU/NI.  After the 3rd round of counselling, the vacant seats of Deemed Universities and List of eligible candidates will be forwarded to Deemed Universities on November 6 to conduct the Stray Vacancy Round. The seats remaining vacant after the Stray Vacancy Round of AACCC counseling shall not be transferred/ sent back to the respective states.

How to check AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment 

  • Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.
  • Click on AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result link given on the home page.
  • Key in the required login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
