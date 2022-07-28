Last Updated:

Battling Cancer, This Lucknow Girl Studied In Hospital And Scored 97.75% In ISC Exams

Lucknow: 4 months before her 1st-sem ISC exams, Tewari was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and despite her health condition, she managed to clear the exam

Amrit Burman
Lucknow

Image: ANI


Setting an example of courage and dedication, Pramita Tewari, an 18-year-old, Class 12 student of Seth MR Jaipuria School, Lucknow, who has been battling cancer has scored 97.75 percent in the ISC 12th Board exam. Four months before her first-semester ISC Board exams, Tewari was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, in August 2021, and despite her health condition, she managed to clear her board exams with flying colors. What is even more surprising is that Tewari prepared for her board exams in a hospital while she was undergoing cancer treatment. 

Lucknow: 18-year old girl battling cancer scores 97% in ISC Results 2022

While speaking to ANI, the 18-year-old said that she couldn't have a consistent schedule due to sickness and hospital visits, but she managed to qualify with good marks. "I didn't have a consistent schedule due to my untimely sickness and hospital visits. However much I could read, I read with full concentration... my aim is to become a doctor, "she added.

During the initial stage, she was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow, but owing to her health condition and to receiving chemotherapy, she was shifted to the multi-specialty hospital in Gurugram. While being treated, she managed to write her first and second term exams in Gurugram as her school's principal took special permission from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Exam  (CISCE). 

As per media reports, Tewari underwent a bone marrow transplant in January this year. Her health condition is now stable, but doctors have said it will take around five years for a full recovery. 

Image: ANI

With Inputs from ANI

