BCECE DCECE Result 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check Bihar Polytechnic Entrance Result

Nandini Verma
Image: Shutterstock


Bihar DCECE Result: The Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) result 2023 has been declared by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). The result has been released on the official website-bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.  Students can check the same by following the steps mentioned below.

The result which has been declared is for the Bihar Polytechnic entrance exam 2023 which was conducted by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE). The exam was conducted on June 24 and 25. Candidates must know that the DCECE is conducted every year for candidates seeking admission to various polytechnic courses in the institutions of the state.

Direct link to check BCECE DCECE Result 2023

Students who have been declared passed or successful in Bihar DCECE Result, are eligible to apply for the DCECE 2023 counselling. The examination board will release the DCECE 2023 counseling schedule soon. See the step-by-step guide to check results here.

DCECE Result 2023: Follow these steps to check and download the result 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Link Rank Card of DCECE 2023
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth
  • Step 4: Click on the submit button to check the result for DCECE 2023
  • Step 5: Download DCECE result 2023
  • Step 6: Candidates can take its printout for future reference 
