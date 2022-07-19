Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2022 Out, Counselling Registration From July 25; See How To Check

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2022: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has on Tuesday announced the Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2022. LNMU had conducted the Bihar Bachelor's of Education Common Entrace Test on July 6. Candidates who have appeared in the CET can check their results online by visiting the official website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. The result has been declared two days before the scheduled date.

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2022: Toppers, pass percentage

Jai Shankar Kumar of Samastipur district and Rohan Kumar have jointly topped the exam by scoring 97%. Rupali Kumari of Madhepura has topped among female candidates by scoring 93%. As per data, 97,718 female candidates and 94,211 male candidates had appeared for Bihar B.Ed CET. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 88%. As per reports, the pass percentage of male candidates is 95.01 and for female candidates it is 80.53.

Bihar B.Ed CET Counselling 2022 schedule

There are around 35,000 seats in B.Ed colleges of Bihar. Candidates who have passed the B.Ed CET will have to complete counselling processes and document verification for taking admissions. Candidates will have to register for counseling between July 25 and August 4.

Bihar B.Ed result 2022: How to check Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2022 online

Visit the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

On the homepage click on the result link that reads, "Click here for B.Ed CET result."

Key in the required login credentials such as email ID and password.

Click on the submit button.

Your Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct link to check Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2022

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative