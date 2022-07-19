Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2022 Out, Counselling Registration From July 25; See How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2022: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has on Tuesday announced the Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2022. LNMU had conducted the Bihar Bachelor's of Education Common Entrace Test on July 6. Candidates who have appeared in the CET can check their results online by visiting the official website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. The result has been declared two days before the scheduled date.
Jai Shankar Kumar of Samastipur district and Rohan Kumar have jointly topped the exam by scoring 97%. Rupali Kumari of Madhepura has topped among female candidates by scoring 93%. As per data, 97,718 female candidates and 94,211 male candidates had appeared for Bihar B.Ed CET. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 88%. As per reports, the pass percentage of male candidates is 95.01 and for female candidates it is 80.53.
There are around 35,000 seats in B.Ed colleges of Bihar. Candidates who have passed the B.Ed CET will have to complete counselling processes and document verification for taking admissions. Candidates will have to register for counseling between July 25 and August 4.