Bihar BBOSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12 First Exam June Out; Here's Direct Link

Bihar BBOSE Result: The Class 10 and Class 12 results of the first exam of the June 2022 session have been released by BBOSE. Here's direct link to download.

Bihar BBOSE Result 2022

Image: Shutterstock


Bihar BBOSE Result 2022: The Class 10 and Class 12 results of the first exam of the June 2022 session have been released by the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE). All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download the Class 10 and Class 12 results by visiting the official website of BBOSE at bbose.org. Students are required to enter their roll number, date of birth, accreditation code, exam centre code, mobile number, and email id to check their BBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 results from the first exam session in June 2022.

This year, the June session exam was held at various examination centres from July 14 to August 8, and the Bihar BBOSE June 2022 session exam result was released on October 18. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the Bihar BBOSE Result 2022.

Bihar BBOSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12 First Exam June

  • Step 1: Candidates must go to the official website - www.bbose.org - to check Bihar BBOSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12 First Exam June.
  • Step 2: Next, proceed to the results section.
  • Step 3: Enter the required credentials: roll number, date of birth, accreditation code, examination centre code, mobile number, and email id.
  • Step 4: Then click on the "submit" button.
  • Step 5: The BBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 results will be displayed on the screen.
  • NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's the direct link to check Bihar BBOSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12 First Exam June - Click Here

