Bihar BEd CET Result 2023 Declared, Here's How To Check Result Online

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2023: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has on Thursday announced the Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2023. LNMU conducted the Bihar Bachelor of Education Common Entrance Test on April 8. Candidates who have appeared in the CET can check their results online by visiting the official website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

Bihar B.Ed result 2023: How to check Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2023 online

Visit the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

On the homepage click on the result link that reads, "Click here for B.Ed CET result."

Key in the required login credentials such as email ID and password.

Click on the submit button.

Your Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

List of B.ED. Colleges under the universities of Bihar