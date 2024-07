Published 14:21 IST, July 8th 2024

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2024 Declared, Priti Anmol is Topper; Here's How To Download Scorecard

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has declared the Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2024 (B.Ed. & Shiksha Shastri) results today, July 8.