As per reports, Bihar School Examination Board was likely to release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 on Monday, March 28, 2022. However, it has been clarified that the result will not be released today. Few BSEB officials have shared that Bihar Board Matric results date will be announced by the board before releasing the result. Officials suggest that the class 10 results are expected to be released in 1st week of April, 2022.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: Check important dates here

BSEB 10th result is likely to be released in April first week

Earlier, rumor was being spread that the result is likely to be released on March 28, 2022

Officials have shared that the results and score cards should only be downloaded from the Bihar Board official website. On March 27, few fake websites were spreading news that the result has been released. It caused panic among Bihar Board Matric students. As per reports, BSEB Class 10 result on this website looked legit as different roll numbers showed different marks. Officials have told students to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about result.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: List of websites to check BSEB matric results

onlinebseb.in biharboardonline.com biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Declared By BSEB? Here's A Fact Check

One of the fake website on March 27 posted that matric result has been declared. Students are hereby informed that website named 'biharbseb.com’ is fake and the board has not released result yet. In order to check BSEB matric result or any other information related to result, only official website should be trusted. In order to check results, students should be ready with their name, roll number and roll code.

